FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Polish rate-setter: no reason to intervene on zloty after Brexit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

Polish rate-setter: no reason to intervene on zloty after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 24 (Reuters) - There is no reason for the Polish central bank to intervene to prop up the zloty following Britons' decision to leave the European Union as the currency's weakening is temporary, rate-setter Grazyna Ancyparowicz said on Friday.

Asked whether the bank should intervene, she told Reuters: "What for? The zloty will stabilise soon and everything will be in order."

"In my opinion these are short term turbulences on the Polish market," she said.

"It will take a few days, weeks and we will learn to live knowing that Britain will not be in the EU," Ancyparowicz said.

The zloty fell to a 4-1/2 year low versus the euro on Friday morning, but later recouped some losses. It traded at 4.4495 to the euro by 0753 GMT. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.