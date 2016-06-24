Polish rate-setter: no reason to intervene on zloty after Brexit

WARSAW, June 24 (Reuters) - There is no reason for the Polish central bank to intervene to prop up the zloty following Britons' decision to leave the European Union as the currency's weakening is temporary, rate-setter Grazyna Ancyparowicz said on Friday.

Asked whether the bank should intervene, she told Reuters: "What for? The zloty will stabilise soon and everything will be in order."

"In my opinion these are short term turbulences on the Polish market," she said.

"It will take a few days, weeks and we will learn to live knowing that Britain will not be in the EU," Ancyparowicz said.

The zloty fell to a 4-1/2 year low versus the euro on Friday morning, but later recouped some losses. It traded at 4.4495 to the euro by 0753 GMT. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)