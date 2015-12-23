FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish rate-setter candidate: safer to avoid cheap loans programme for now
December 23, 2015 / 7:52 AM / in 2 years

Polish rate-setter candidate: safer to avoid cheap loans programme for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A candidate of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to the central bank’s rate-setting panel said on Wednesday it is safer for now not to implement in Poland programmes of cheap loans from the central bank similar to European Central Bank’s LTRO.

Grazyna Ancyparowicz also said that the banking tax, currently debated by the PiS -controlled parliament, may lead to a lower availability of credit for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Asked about the potential for a programme of cheap loans similar to LTRO in Poland, Ancyparowicz said: “For now it is safer to limit ourselves to programmers that have been tested. Let us wait to see what the first year of reforms announced by the government of (Prime Minister) Beata Szydlo brings.” (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

