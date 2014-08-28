FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's c.bank head: more worried about zloty strength than weakness
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

Poland's c.bank head: more worried about zloty strength than weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALPBACH, Austria, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank Governor Marek Belka said on Thursday he was currently more concerned about the potential for the zloty to strengthen than to weaken.

“One thing that we are afraid (of) in Poland is that when the situation in Ukraine and Russia stabilises, one way or another, there will be a strong push for the zloty to appreciate,” Belka said at the European Forum Alpbach in Austria.

“This is more our concern than depreciation,” Belka said.

Poland’s central bank is widely expected to discuss cutting rates at its Sept. 2-3 meeting. One policymaker, Andrzej Kazmierczak, has said that concerns about the zloty might prevent the bank from cutting rates. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

