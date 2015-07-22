FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Belka says banks should withhold dividends for now
July 22, 2015

Poland's Belka says banks should withhold dividends for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday that banks should withhold dividend payouts given prospects for a new bank tax, the cost of solutions to Swiss franc mortgages, and of restructuring failed SKOK credit unions.

“All these ideas combined - the tax, Swiss franc borrowers and SKOKs could be dangerous, they could derail the banks,” Belka told reporters in parliament.

“I think that banks should not pay out dividends, the profits should become a buffer, one needs to stock up.” (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

