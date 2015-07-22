Poland's Belka says banks should withhold dividends for now

WARSAW, July 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday that banks should withhold dividend payouts given prospects for a new bank tax, the cost of solutions to Swiss franc mortgages, and of restructuring failed SKOK credit unions.

“All these ideas combined - the tax, Swiss franc borrowers and SKOKs could be dangerous, they could derail the banks,” Belka told reporters in parliament.

“I think that banks should not pay out dividends, the profits should become a buffer, one needs to stock up.” (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)