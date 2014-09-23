Polish central bank governor reiterates rate cut "very likely"

WARSAW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor said again on Tuesday that an interest rate cut is very likely, adding that the rate-setting panel will also debate whether a move larger than the standard 25 basis points is needed.

“I think that what I said at the last conference is still valid,” Marek Belka was quoted by state news agency PAP as saying, asked about the October rate decision.

“There was no dramatic change here. I have said that a move on interest rates is very likely. I maintain it.”

Belka also said that the Monetary Policy Council will discuss whether a cut larger than 25 basis points is needed to spur growth in central and eastern Europe’s biggest economy.

At the conference in early September, Belka said Poland’s weak economic outlook makes interest rate cuts very likely, with the first rate cut coming potentially as early as October.

Belka was also quoted as saying on Tuesday he agreed with a policymaker’s comment that a lack of change in Polish monetary policy would mean it was becoming more restrictive.

Predictions that interest rates will be cut further from record lows have increased after the European Central Bank cut borrowing costs this month and Polish consumer prices fell at their fastest pace in at least three decades in August.

Data on Tuesday showing Polish retail sales slowed in August, reinforced those expectations. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Catherine Evans)