UPDATE 2-Poland's central bank head says one more rate cut may be enough

* Belka: wrong to assume Oct cut start of bigger cycle

* Other rate-setters cautious on further cuts

* Comments signal any further easing to be limited (Wraps with other central bankers’ comments)

By Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Poland may cut interest rates once more, the central bank governor said on Monday, but he dismissed the idea that last week’s cut was the start of another major easing cycle.

Comments from two other rate setters, Elzbieta Chojna-Duch and Adam Glapinski, suggested any further easing was likely to be limited and may not have the unanimous support of the Monetary Policy Council.

Poland cut rates by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points last week and signalled more easing could follow in quick succession as economic weakness in the euro zone and the Ukraine crisis constrain domestic GDP growth.

Markets have started to price in a further 50 basis points in cuts by the end of the year. The benchmark interest rate now stands at an all-time low of 2 percent.

But central bank governor Marek Belka told the Gazeta Wyborcza daily that it was wrong to assume an aggressive easing cycle had begun.

“It may be just one more cut,” he said in an interview with the newspaper. “If it only depended on me, I would strongly concentrate in time all changes of rates, and then observe (their impact).”

Belka said the main reason for the October cut was subdued inflation which will not reach 1.5 percent - the lower bound of the bank’s inflation target - over the next two years. He said the rate differential with the euro zone was also a factor.

“Ultra-low rates around the world and relatively high rates in Poland could mean a certain strengthening of the zloty,” Belka said. “In the current economic situation such strengthening would not suit us.”

Poland’s consumer prices fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in August, their deepest decline in more than three decades. The central bank targets inflation at 2.5 percent.

DOVES VS HAWKS

The central bank’s 10-member Monetary Policy Council is split on the need for rate cuts. Belka said last week the October decision was not unanimous.

Analysts believe that the October 50-point cut was likely backed by Belka, Anna Zielinska-Glebocka, Jerzy Osiatynski, Bratkowski and Chojna-Duch. Belka has a casting vote in case of a deadlock.

Chojna-Duch, until recently one of the most dovish policy makers in Poland, was quoted as saying on Monday that the central bank should take its time before making further rate decisions.

“One has to stress that the October rate cut was deeper than expected. It would be good if we reserved some time now to assess its effects,” Chojna-Duch told state news agency PAP.

Marta Petka-Zagajewska, chief economist at Raiffeisen Bank Polska said the comments from Chojna-Duch and Belka reduce the likelihood there will be another 50-point cut in November, or more than one 25 point cut in the whole cycle.

“Nevertheless, inflation staying below 1.5 percent in the policy horizon is a strong argument for doves,” she said.

Echoing the caution on further rate cuts, policymaker Adam Glapinski said there was no room left for the bank to cut interest rates further, confirming his reputation as a supporter of tighter policy.

But in an illustration of how difficult it is likely to be to sustain a consensus, one council member, Andrzej Bratkowski was quoted as saying on Monday that Poland may need to further cut rates by as much as 75 basis points as economic growth is likely to slow to below 3 percent next year.

He was also quoted as saying that the whole easing cycle may total 100-125 basis points, making him possibly the strongest supporter of easing on the rate-setting panel. (Additional reporting by Michal Janusz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)