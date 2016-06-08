UPDATE 2-Poland holds rates, hopes jobs boom will help reverse deflation

* Key rate unchanged at 1.50 percent, as expected

* Belka says labour market situation very good

* Rate-setter Hardt: inflation pressure may appear soon (Adds details, background)

By Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW, June 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank held interest rates steady on Wednesday, with policymakers expressing hope that a booming labour market will at some point help to drag the largest economy in central and eastern Europe out of deflation.

The bank kept the key rate at a record low of 1.50 percent, as predicted by all analysts polled by Reuters, and said a slowdown in economic growth in the first-quarter was most likely temporary.

Marek Belka, whose term as central bank governor ends on Saturday, said the first month of the second quarter showed a “significant” rebound in economic activity and signaled a strong labour market could eventually start nudging prices higher after nearly two years of deflation.

“A very good situation on the labour market - as usually is the case around the world - leads to revival in wages,” he told a news conference following the rate decision.

“Why would this not happen in Poland? And this would weaken the factor of demand-linked deflation,” Belka said.

He added that external factors such as Britain’s June 23 referendum on whether to exit the European Union continued to pose a threat to Poland’s growth outlook.

Belka will be replaced by Adam Glapinski, a former central banker and ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Glapinski has previously said Poland should not cut interest rates despite deflation because lower rates would weaken the banking sector and threaten financial stability.

JOB MARKET REVIVAL

Earlier in June, data showed that Poland’s registered jobless rate fell to its lowest since late 2008 last month, partly because multinational companies are establishing centres there to tap into a relatively well-skilled and inexpensive workforce.

“We are hearing anecdotal evidence that there is a lack of employees in some regions,” Belka said.

He also said survey-based unemployment measures showed the jobless rate was lowest since Poland’s transition from communism in 1989.

“We do not want to say that we have wage pressure in the economy, but there are some symptoms that make it likely that such pressure may appear in the coming months,” rate-setter Lukasz Hardt said at the same news conference.

Hardt said effects of the government’s new child benefit scheme - worth 1 percent of GDP this year alone - would be fully visible in the second half of 2016, while EU-funded investment should resume after a pause earlier in 2016.

Polish corporate wages rose by a nominal 4.6 percent year-on-year in April and corporate employment grew by 2.8 percent.

Poland has been in deflation since July 2014. The central bank has attributed that mainly to declining oil prices, although the decline has also spread to core inflation.

The central bank, which said on Wednesday deflation would persist in the coming quarters, has an inflation target of 2.5 percent with a one percentage point tolerance band.

The bank cut rates by half a percentage point last March to a record low, then announced its rate-cutting cycle was over. Rates have not changed since then. Economists expect rates to stay flat until a hike next year. (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Gareth Jones)