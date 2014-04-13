Poland c.bank 'preparing' not 'planning' to use unconventional policies

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank is “preparing” to possibly use unconventional policy instruments if need be, but not “planning” on it, its governor said on Sunday.

Marek Belka, speaking at an International Monetary Fund event in Washington, said the instruments could be used to intervene in different asset classes. Referring to macroprudential policymaking, he said Poland needed to “brace ourselves for the unthinkable.”