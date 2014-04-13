FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland c.bank 'preparing' not 'planning' to use unconventional policies
#Market News
April 13, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Poland c.bank 'preparing' not 'planning' to use unconventional policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank is “preparing” to possibly use unconventional policy instruments if need be, but not “planning” on it, its governor said on Sunday.

Marek Belka, speaking at an International Monetary Fund event in Washington, said the instruments could be used to intervene in different asset classes. Referring to macroprudential policymaking, he said Poland needed to “brace ourselves for the unthinkable.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Leika Kihara; Editing by Sandra Maler

