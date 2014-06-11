Poland's c.bank head says likelihood of cuts still "very low"

WARSAW, June 11 (Reuters) - The likelihood of interest rate cuts in Poland is still very low and the base-case scenario is for keeping rates stable, central bank Governor Marek Belka was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Belka added that the bank was not particularly concerned by the situation on the zloty currency market after the rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) in June.

“We had expected a larger effect than actually took place,” Belka was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP. “For now, there is nothing going on (on the zloty market) which would particularly concern us.”

Belka also said that the bank may drop its forward guidance for flat rates before it expires in September. He said the bank will have more information in this respect after its new forecasts in July. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)