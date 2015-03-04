FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's 50-bps rate cut was supported by a solid majority - c.bank head
March 4, 2015

Poland's 50-bps rate cut was supported by a solid majority - c.bank head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 4 (Reuters) - There was a solid majority in the central bank’s Monetary Policy Council that voted for a larger-than-expected 50-basis point rate cut on Wednesday, the bank’s governor said.

“This was a difficult decision,” Governor Marek Belka told a news conference. “But the discussion was full of different arguments and we’ve worked out a solid majority.”

Belka also said that it is highly unlikely that the central bank would return to rate cuts, after it brought them to a historical low of 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

