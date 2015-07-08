Poland prepared to tackle any fallout from Greece - Belka

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank is prepared to tackle any fallout from developments in Greece, governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday.

Belka said that Poland’s exposure to Greek assets and trade was minimal, so if there were be any negative effects, they would be indirect.

“We are prepared for this and we know what to do if such effects take place,” Belka said at a new conference after the bank left interest rates unchanged. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)