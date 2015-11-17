FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's c.bank chief favours bank tax over FX-loan conversion
November 17, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's c.bank chief favours bank tax over FX-loan conversion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank chief Marek Belka said on Tuesday he saw bank asset tax a better solution than converting Swiss-franc denominated mortgages into zlotys.

“Bank asset tax is better, as it is clear,” Belka told TOK FM radio in an interview.

“Banks will survive a bank asset tax on the whole, but in various ways,” he added. “Some will survive quite well, while others will have some problems.”

Poland’s new conservative government won last month’s general elections with a campaign including converting Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys and implementing a bank tax.

According to estimates, the first one could cost banks up to 50 billion zlotys ($12.53 billion), while the bank asset tax could yield around 3.5 billion zlotys annually. ($1 = 3.9893 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

