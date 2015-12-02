FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's c.bank head Belka says rate cut would be unnecessary
December 2, 2015 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's c.bank head Belka says rate cut would be unnecessary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank Governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday that cutting interest rates would be unnecessary and would likely fail to lower the cost of credit, even though many economists expect monetary easing next year.

Speaking after the rate-setting panel kept the benchmark rate at an all-time low of 1.5 percent, Belka said current monetary policy was contributing to keeping Poland on a path of balanced growth.

“I believe that a rate cut is not necessary,” Belka told a news conference.

Economists expect the central bank to cut rates after a change in the make-up of the rate-setting panel, due early next year.

Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig

