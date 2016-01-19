FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Belka says will do everything to make zloty stable
#Financials
January 19, 2016 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Belka says will do everything to make zloty stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Marek Belka said on Tuesday he will do everything to keep the zloty currency stable, seeking to reassure markets after a rating downgrade from Standard and Poor’s last week sent the currency to a 4-year low to the euro.

Belka also said that a bill to convert Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys is a recipe for a banking crisis, which would be very costly for the budget.

“I will do everything to make it stable,” Belka told TVN BiS broadcaster, when asked about the zloty.

“We are on the verge of the developed and developing world ... Our currency is more vulnerable to swings and in such situation as we have today I would not even mention a rate cut. Because we would not want the zloty to crumble.” (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Adrian Krajewski)

