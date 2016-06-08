FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Belka says vibrant labour market could curb deflation
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

Poland's Belka says vibrant labour market could curb deflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s labour market situation is very good and may translate into wage growth and that could curb deflation, central bank governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday.

“A very good situation on the labour market - as usually is the case around the world - leads to revival in wages. Why would this not happen in Poland? And this would weaken demand-driven deflation,” he said.

Belka added that on the other hand there were factors that could induce the central bank to consider rate cuts.

Poland’s registered unemployment fell to an 8-year low in May, labour ministry data showed. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.