Poland's Belka says vibrant labour market could curb deflation

WARSAW, June 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s labour market situation is very good and may translate into wage growth and that could curb deflation, central bank governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday.

“A very good situation on the labour market - as usually is the case around the world - leads to revival in wages. Why would this not happen in Poland? And this would weaken demand-driven deflation,” he said.

Belka added that on the other hand there were factors that could induce the central bank to consider rate cuts.

Poland’s registered unemployment fell to an 8-year low in May, labour ministry data showed. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)