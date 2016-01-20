FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Belka says banks able to "swallow" new asset tax
January 20, 2016 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Belka says banks able to "swallow" new asset tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Polish banks will be able to cope with the asset tax imposed by the new conservative government, head of Poland’s central bank Marek Belka said on Wednesday.

Poland’s parliament approved earlier this month a bill that imposes a tax of 0.0366 percent on lenders’ assets per month, excluding government bonds, despite concern from the European Central Bank.

“The bank (asset) tax ... obviously weakens banks, (but) banks will swallow it, because it’s a significant amount but banks will make up for it in time with higher fees,” Belka said.

Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Adrian Krajewski

