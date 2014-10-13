Polish c.banker Chojna-Duch: best to wait with further decisions on rates

WARSAW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - It would be good for the Polish central bank to wait with further decisions on interest rates after the deeper-than-expected rate cut in October, rate-setter Elzbieta Chojna-Duch was quoted as saying on Monday.

“One has to stress that the October rate cut was deeper than expected. It would be good if we reserved some time now to assess its effects,” Chojna-Duch told state news agency PAP.

She was also quoted as saying that if the central bank’s new inflation and growth forecasts due in November do not provide strong arguments for easing, one could consider the current level of rates to be adequate. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)