Polish c.banker Chojna-Duch: space for Nov rate cut has narrowed-report

WARSAW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The space for an interest rate cut in November has narrowed significantly after the 50-basis point reduction in the cost of credit in October, rate-setter Elzbieta Chojna-Duch was quoted as saying on Monday.

“There is still space for a rate cut in November, but it has greatly narrowed after the significant reduction in interest rates in October by 50 basis points,” she was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP.

She also said, commenting on the odds of a cut in November, that “the topic is still open, nothing is predetermined so far.” (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)