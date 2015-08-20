FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish c.banker upholds council's stance to keep rates unchaned-PAP
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Polish c.banker upholds council's stance to keep rates unchaned-PAP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Polish central bank rate-setter Elzbieta Chojna-Duch said on Thursday that the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) upholds its stance to keep interest rates unchanged.

“The declared stabilization of rates by the Monetary Policy Council remains intact. Considerations on changing this policy would undermine its credibility,” Chojna-Duch was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP.

The central bank said it ended its easing cycle in March, when it cut the main rate to a new all-time low of 1.5 percent. The bank has kept rates unchanged since then. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.