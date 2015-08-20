Polish c.banker upholds council's stance to keep rates unchaned-PAP

WARSAW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Polish central bank rate-setter Elzbieta Chojna-Duch said on Thursday that the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) upholds its stance to keep interest rates unchanged.

“The declared stabilization of rates by the Monetary Policy Council remains intact. Considerations on changing this policy would undermine its credibility,” Chojna-Duch was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP.

The central bank said it ended its easing cycle in March, when it cut the main rate to a new all-time low of 1.5 percent. The bank has kept rates unchanged since then. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)