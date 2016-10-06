Polish rate-setter Chrzanowski has resigned again - senator

WARSAW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Polish central bank policymaker Marek Chrzanowski has tendered in his resignation again citing personal reasons, a ruling party senator has said on Thursday.

Chrzanowski resigned once before in September, but later withdrew his decision and remained on the central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC).

Grzegorz Bierecki, a senator from the Law and Justice (PiS) party said on Thursday that Chrzanowski had filed his resignation, which was accepted by members of the senate budget and public finance committee.

"Marek Chrzanowski has once again tendered in his resignation from the Monetary Policy Council, citing personal reasons," Bierecki said.

He said the full senate will most likely vote whether to approve the resignation on Thursday.

Economists expect little impact on monetary policy from Chrzanowski's decision.

Chrzanowski had been seen as more hawkish than some other members but analysts said the prevailing view that rates should not be changed from the current level of 1.5 percent in the coming months would be maintained after he is replaced. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Toby Chopra)