a year ago
Poland's Senate may appoint new central banker in Oct or Nov
September 9, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

Poland's Senate may appoint new central banker in Oct or Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Poland's Senate may appoint a new central bank policymaker to replace the outgoing Marek Chrzanowski at sittings on Oct. 19-20 or Nov. 3-4, head of the Senate's chancellery Jakub Kowalski said.

"Most likely the Senate will schedule a vote on dismissing Marek Chrzanowski during the Sept. 21-22 sitting," Kowalski told reporters.

"If he is dismissed, then parliamentary groupings will have time to present their candidates," he said. "Realistically, the Senate may appoint a new Monetary Policy Council member at the sittings on Oct. 19-20 or Nov. 3-4."

Chrzanowski said last week that he has stepped down and said his decision was not caused by any conflict at the central bank or the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC). (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
