Polish senate approves rate-setter Chrzanowski resignation

WARSAW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Poland's senate dismissed on Thursday central bank policymaker Marek Chrzanowski from the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council, senate voting records showed.

Chrzanowski has earlier tendered in his resignation, citing personal matters. Analyst have said his dismissal is unlikely to impact the bank's monetary policy stance.

Fourty-seven senators backed on Thursday a motion to dismiss Chrzanowski, while 22 senators were against it and two abstained from voting, the voting records showed. The senate has 100 seats. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)