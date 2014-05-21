Cannot dismiss the possibility of deflation in Poland - Belka

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor said on Wednesday he could not rule out the possibility of deflation in Poland and that the balance of risks toward joining the euro remained tilted to the negative.

“I cannot dismiss the possibility (of deflation),” Marek Belka told reporters on the sidelines of a conference. Belka declined to give a time frame for Poland’s possible swing into deflationary territory.

Belka said there was some appeal in the idea of Poland joining the euro zone, but “the balance of risks from euro adoption remains unchanged - it is probably negative”. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Marc Jones)