FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cannot dismiss the possibility of deflation in Poland - Belka
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
May 21, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Cannot dismiss the possibility of deflation in Poland - Belka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor said on Wednesday he could not rule out the possibility of deflation in Poland and that the balance of risks toward joining the euro remained tilted to the negative.

“I cannot dismiss the possibility (of deflation),” Marek Belka told reporters on the sidelines of a conference. Belka declined to give a time frame for Poland’s possible swing into deflationary territory.

Belka said there was some appeal in the idea of Poland joining the euro zone, but “the balance of risks from euro adoption remains unchanged - it is probably negative”. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Marc Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.