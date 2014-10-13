FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish rate-setter Glapinski: no room for more rate cuts
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 13, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

Polish rate-setter Glapinski: no room for more rate cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - There is no room let for the Polish central bank to cut interest rates further, policymaker Adam Glapinski said.

Glapinski is among supporters of relatively higher rates on the central bank’s 10-member Council and the second policymaker, after Andrzej Rzonca, to openly state his opposition to policy easing.

“Personally, I do not see space for further lowering of interest rates,” Glapinski told reporters.

Poland’s central bank cut interest rates by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points last week and signalled there could be more cuts in quick succession as the euro zone’s malaise and the Ukraine conflict constrain economic growth.

The benchmark interest rate now stands at a record low 2.00 percent and markets are pricing in another 50-basis-point cut over the next two months. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.