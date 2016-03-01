FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
C.bank chief hopeful Glapinski joins bank's management
March 1, 2016 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

C.bank chief hopeful Glapinski joins bank's management

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, March 1 (Reuters) - Former Polish rate-setter Adam Glapinski has been appointed to the central bank’s management board, the bank said on Tuesday, a move sources close to the matter say brings him one step closer to taking over as governor later this year.

Glapinski, whose six-year tenure as a member of the rate-setting panel ended last month, has for months been seen as likely to replace incumbent chief Marek Belka when his term ends in June.

“It’s about presenting Glapinski to the markets as Belka’s potential successor,” a source close to the decision-making process told Reuters.

Earlier this month, a minister in the prime minister’s office said that Belka was considering taking up the role of the head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and that he had the government’s backing.

“This information strengthens expectations that (Glapinski) will become the central bank’s head,” said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millennium. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

