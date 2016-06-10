Polish parliament appoints Glapinski as new central bank governor

WARSAW, June 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s lower chamber of parliament appointed on Friday former rate-setter Adam Glapinski as the country’s new central bank governor for a six-year term, voting results showed.

Glapinski, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, has vowed to defend the bank from political interference and said cutting interest rates further from their current all-time low would threaten financial stability.

Glapinski still needs to be sworn in by parliament to assume the post, in which he will replace Marek Belka whose term formally ends on Saturday. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)