Polish central banker says no reason to consider rate increases in 2017

WARSAW, March 8 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank governor said on Wednesday that he saw no reason to consider raising interest rates this year, since inflation was expected to stabilise.

"There will be no reasons to consider raising interest rates until the end of this year," Adam Glapinski told a news conference after the bank decided to leave rates at a record low.

Glapinski also said the bank would react once it saw a tendency of inflation to accelerate but added that he believed rates could remain stable also in 2018. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig, editing by Larry King)