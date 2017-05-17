FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 3 months ago

Poland's Glapinski reiterates rates may stay flat by end of 2018

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 17 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank may not need to raise interest rates from their current all-time lows even by the end of 2018, the bank's Governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.

"In my opinion even by the end of 2018 there may not be a need for an interest rate hike if inflation will at a level at which it is forecast," he told a news conference.

Glapinski also said the central bank currently expects inflation to remain at about 2 percent - below the bank's 2.5 percent inflation target - for a "longer" period of time. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

