a year ago
June 14, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Polish rate-setter Hardt: c.bank should not fight currency markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOPOT, Poland, June 14 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank should not fight against currency markets through interventions as this would lead to a quick depletion of its foreign exchange reserves, rate-setter Lukasz Hardt told Reuters on Tuesday.

"This does not mean that an intervention is not possible, but it's more about correcting certain phenomena, not fighting a trend," Hardt said.

Hardt said that "it appears" that deflation in Poland is starting to ease, adding that interest rates will most likely remain stable over the next months. "We'll see what happens after that," he said.

Hardt added that the free-floating zloty was "a good insurance policy" in case of external shocks. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Wiktor Szary)

