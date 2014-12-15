FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.banker Hausner: deflation could prompt more rate cuts in early 2015 - WSJ
December 15, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

Polish c.banker Hausner: deflation could prompt more rate cuts in early 2015 - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Poland should consider further interest rate cuts if consumer prices continue to fall early next year or if the economy slows, rate-setter Jerzy Hausner said in an interview published on Monday.

Poland’s economy grew by an annual 3.3 percent in the third quarter, driven mostly by domestic demand, while data released on Monday showed consumer prices fell again in November, this time by a higher-than-expected 0.6 percent, mainly due to declines in food, transport and clothing costs.

“For now we don’t see such a risk (of a deflation spiral), as proved by the latest growth data showing consumption demand as the strongest engine of the economy,” Hausner was quoted as saying by the Wall Street Journal.

“If it turns out that deflation extends into the spring, I would conclude that the problem is becoming serious and it would be a signal for potential monetary adjustment.”

As the decline in prices is caused by external factors, stimulating price growth would require “a very significant reduction in interest rates, leading to negative phenomena that can’t be ignored”, Hausner added.

At its last meeting in December, Poland’s central bank kept the benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 2.0 percent , which Hausner described as “appropriate” for now.

Asked whether he thought Poland’s zloty currency was too strong, Hausner said he was “not worried at all” as the recent rise was not rapid enough to significantly change the situation for exporters or importers. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
