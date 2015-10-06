UPDATE 1-Polish c.bank keeps rates flat, sees stable growth ahead

* Central bank keeps main rate at 1.5 pct, as expected

* Governor Belka says growth to remain stable

* Says some poll promises pose risk to financial stability (Adds quotes details)

WARSAW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank held interest rates unchanged at a record low of 1.5 percent on Tuesday, as expected, and its governor signalled concerns that pre-election spending promises could undermine the stability of state finances.

Marek Belka also said the bank’s new economic forecasts, due to be published next month, would show stable economic growth, adding that deflation had so far not had any negative impact on companies’ investment plans.

Policymakers from the ruling coalition led by the centre-right Civic Platform (PO) party and the conservative opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), which is tipped to win the Oct 25 parliamentary election, have made various pledges to increase government spending and to tax banks.

“I am worried because I think many of the election promises that are coming from all parts of the political scene may prove to be dangerous for public finances and for the stability of the financial sector,” Belka told a news conference after the rate decision.

PiS has said it plans a conversion of Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys, a new bank tax and a lower pension age if it wins power. PiS also wants the central bank to play a more active role in supporting economic growth.

Eight out of 10 members of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Council will be replaced by Poland’s new PiS-backed president and the new parliament at the start of 2016. The central bank governor’s term expires in mid-2016.

The central bank announced an end to its rate-cutting cycle in March after a larger-than-expected 50 basis point cut which took rates to an all-time low. It has kept rates flat since then. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski, Pawel Florkiewicz and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Gareth Jones)