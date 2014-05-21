FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's central bank head criticizes Europe's banking union plans
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's central bank head criticizes Europe's banking union plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Marek Belka criticized Europe’s plans for a banking union on Wednesday, saying non-euro zone countries would be disadvantaged and have little influence over key decisions.

Belka said there were other parts of the plans that his country and countries like Sweden did not like and that Poland certainly would not be rushing to join the setup which is due to start at the end of the year.

“There is the argument that the non-euro countries will not be treated the same,” Belka said at a Polish-British forum.

“Non-euro zone countries will not have access to the liquidity of the European Central Bank... this is a fundamental problem.”

“The final decisions will by taken by the EU, by the ECB basically,” he added. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.