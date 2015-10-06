FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Election promises may harm Polish banks, state finances-c.bank
October 6, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Election promises may harm Polish banks, state finances-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Marek Belka warned politicians on Tuesday that some of their economic policy plans presented ahead of a general election on Oct. 25 could threaten the stability of public finances and the health of the banking sector.

Policymakers from the ruling coalition and the conservative opposition, which is tipped to win the vote, have made various pledges to increase government spending and tax banks.

“I am worried, as I think that many of the election promises that are coming from all sides of the political scene may prove to be dangerous for the public finances and for the stability of the financial sector,” Belka told news conference.

The Polish central bank decided to keep interest rates unchanged at a record low of 1.5 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)

