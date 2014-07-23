FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.banker Kazmierczak says no need to change rates now
July 23, 2014

Polish c.banker Kazmierczak says no need to change rates now

WARSAW, July 23 (Reuters) - Polish central bank rate-setter Andrzej Kazmierczak said on Wednesday there was no need to change interest rates for now, because the central bank first needs to see if economic weakness from the second quarter will persist.

“The Monetary Policy Council cannot react to transient phenomena, the MPC bases its actions on a long-term outlook,” Kazmierczak told reporters in parliament.

“We must see if slightly weaker data from the second quarter are a lasting phenomenon or a transient one,” he added. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

