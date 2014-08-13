FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish c.banker Kazmierczak calls for caution in considering cuts
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 13, 2014 / 3:07 PM / 3 years ago

Polish c.banker Kazmierczak calls for caution in considering cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Polish central bank rate-setter Andrzej Kazmierczak was quoted as saying on Wednesday that the risk of capital outflows and uncertainty on emerging markets due to the Ukraine crisis require extreme caution in considering rate cuts.

“Most important will be how the zloty behaves amid heightened uncertainty on Ukraine, which has increased risk on emerging-mkt debt and could trigger capital outflows,” he told Bloomberg.

“This should prompt extreme caution when considering the possibility of interest-rate cuts.”

He added that the zloty exchange rate “requires us to maintain interest-rate disparity” versus the euro area. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.