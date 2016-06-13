FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish cbanker: no reason to intervene before PLN hits 5 per EUR
June 13, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Polish cbanker: no reason to intervene before PLN hits 5 per EUR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOPOT, Poland, June 13 (Reuters) - Recent weakening of the Polish zloty has been due to Brexit uncertainty, Polish central banker Jerzy Kropiwnicki said on Monday, adding he saw no reason for the central bank to intervene before the exchange rate would near 5 zlotys per euro.

Kropiwnicki also told reporters that the zloty may continue to fall ahead of the June 23 referendum, in which British voters will decide whether to stay in or leave the European Union.

"I think that as long as the exchange rate doesn't get close to a level of, say, 5 zlotys per euro, there is no reason to consider interventions," he said, adding a limited zloty weakening would not be a reason to worry. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Wiktor Szary)

