February 23, 2016 / 9:56 AM / in 2 years

Moderate zloty weakening good for Polish economy -rate-setter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s newly-appointed rate-setter Eryk Lon said on Tuesday that the potential moderate zloty weakening would be beneficial for the Polish economy, as it would give a positive impulse to exports.

“I would also like to say that if zloty moderately weakens over the next several coming weeks I would not be particularly worried,” Lon said in e-mailed responses to Reuters questions.

“This would be just an additional pro-export impulse,” he added.

Zloty lost 2.6 percent to euro since the beginning of this year due to increased risk aversion abroad and political uncertainty in Poland. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

