UPDATE 1-Poland names two academics to c.bank rate panel

WARSAW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Poland’s president has named academics Lukasz Hardt and Kamil Zubelewicz as new members of the central bank’s rate-setting panel, presidential minister Marek Magierowski said on Thursday.

The ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) has replaced half of the 10-strong Monetary Policy Council members since the beginning of this year. Together with President Andrzej Duda, PiS will ultimately replace all of the panel members.

Hardt is an economist at the state Warsaw University, while Zubelewicz is an economist and lawyer working at the private university Collegium Civitas.

Markets had been expecting that the new MPC may be more dovish than the previous one, but most new members have so far signalled they saw no reason to cut rates further from their current all-time low of 1.5 percent.

