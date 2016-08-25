FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Some Polish c.bankers see space for rate cut-July minutes
August 25, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

Some Polish c.bankers see space for rate cut-July minutes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Some Polish central bankers believe an interest rate cut could be justified in the coming quarters as the cost of credit for firms and households in Poland was still relatively high, minutes from the July meeting on rates showed on Thursday.

The minutes also showed the majority of central bank policymakers believed economic growth would turn out higher than in the bank's July forecasts.

The bank said in July it expected GDP growth at 3.2 percent, compared with market consensus for 3.5 percent.

"Certain Council members suggested that an interest rate cut might be justified already in the following quarters," the minutes showed.

"They argued that the interest rate on corporate and household loans remained high in comparison with other European countries, and its reduction ... would be conducive to higher GDP growth," the minutes showed.

The central bank has kept the key interest rate unchanged at an all-time low of 1.5 percent since March last year. Most analysts polled by Reuters expect rates to remain flat until a hike in the second half of next year. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
