Some Polish c.bankers said rate cuts could be needed - July minutes
August 21, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Some Polish c.bankers said rate cuts could be needed - July minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - A few Polish central bank policy makers said in July that interest rate cuts could be necessary in the near future, minutes from the central bank meeting in July showed on Thursday.

“Council members were of the opinion that there persisted uncertainty regarding a possible deterioration in the business climate and the pace of return of inflation to the target,” the minutes showed.

“Therefore, a few Council members pointed out that interest rate decrease could be necessary in the near future.”

Analysts expect the bank to debate whether to cut the key interest rate from its current all-time low of 2.5 percent at the bank’s next meeting on Sept. 2-3. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

