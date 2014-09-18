FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.bankers see need to cut rates soon - Sept minutes
September 18, 2014 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

Polish c.bankers see need to cut rates soon - Sept minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The majority of Polish central bank policymakers said in September that cutting interest rates will likely be justified in the nearest future, minutes from the central bank meeting in September showed on Thursday.

“The majority of Council members assessed that in the near future it would probably be justified to adjust the level of NBP interest rates,” the minutes showed.

“In their opinion, signs of economic slowdown in Poland and abroad, an absence of price pressure and increased risk of inflation remaining below the target in the medium term, as well as monetary policy easing in the euro area, are factors in favour of lowering interest rates.”

Analysts expect the bank to debate whether to cut the key interest rate from its current all-time low of 2.5 percent at the bank’s next meeting on Oct. 7-8. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

