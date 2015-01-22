FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish central bankers expect prolonged deflation - minutes
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Polish central bankers expect prolonged deflation - minutes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Polish central bankers said that deflation could last longer than previously expected, but stopped short of cutting interest rates due to heightened risk aversion on the international markets, minutes from the January meeting showed on Thursday.

“The majority of the members of the council expressed the opinion that leaving interest rates unchanged at the current meeting was justified by the heightened risk aversion in the international financial markets,” the minutes said.

At the meeting, the central bankers voted on motions to cut the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points and 25 basis points, but both motions failed and the rate remained at its all-time low of 2.0 percent.

Earlier this week, the Polish central bank’s chief Marek Belka said that rate cuts might be put on hold until after the foreign exchange markets settle from the Swiss central bank’s decision to remove a cap on the franc. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.