Some Polish rate-setters did not rule out cut soon: minutes
February 19, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Some Polish rate-setters did not rule out cut soon: minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Some of the Polish central bank rate-setters who voted against cutting interest rates at their February meeting did not exclude a rate change soon, according to the minutes of the meeting which were released on Thursday.

“These members did not rule out an adjustment of monetary policy in the nearest future, when evaluation of inflation prospects in the medium-term would be possible, taking into account the NBP’s (Polish central bank‘s) March projection,” the minutes said.

At the meeting, the central bankers voted on a motion to cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, the minutes showed. The motion failed and the rate remained at its all-time low of 2.0 percent.

Some rate-setters at the February meeting also said the surge in the value of the Swiss franc could worsen the asset structure of Polish banks. Many banks have issued mortgages denominated in Swiss francs. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

