Some Polish c.bankers said zloty may dampen CPI: April minutes
April 23, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Some Polish c.bankers said zloty may dampen CPI: April minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Some of the Polish central bankers said at the April sitting that an appreciation of the zloty may weigh on price growth, minutes from the meeting showed on Thursday.

“Some Council members pointed out that the appreciation of the zloty, especially amidst an extended period of low inflation abroad, might also exert downward pressure on price growth,” the minutes said.

According to the minutes, some rate-setters also said “that the appreciation of the zloty might constrain the competitiveness of Polish exports”.

The rate-setters also said that inflation in the nearest quarters would remain negative, mainly due to prior sharp price declines in commodity markets, but would return into positive territory at the end of the year.

The full text of the minutes is available at:

here (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Wiktor Szary)

