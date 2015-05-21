FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's growth to nudge CPI towards target: c.bank minutes
May 21, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's growth to nudge CPI towards target: c.bank minutes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, May 21 (Reuters) - Polish rate-setters said at the May sitting that the risk of the central bank missing its inflation target in the medium term was reduced by an expected gradual acceleration of economic growth, minutes from the meeting showed on Thursday.

The Polish central bank targets annual inflation at 2.5 percent, with a 1 percent margin. In April, Poland’s consumer prices fell by an annual 1.1 percent.

“Council members assessed that the annual price growth would remain negative in the coming quarters, mainly due to the previously observed sharp fall in commodity prices,” the minutes said.

“At the same time, the expected gradual acceleration of economic growth, amidst recovery in the euro area and good situation in the domestic labour market, reduced the risk of inflation remaining below the target in the medium term.”

The full text of the minutes is available at:

here (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Wiktor Szary)

