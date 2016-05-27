FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.bankers: economic growth to accelerate -minutes
May 27, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

Polish c.bankers: economic growth to accelerate -minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 27 (Reuters) - Poland's central bankers think that the economic growth will accelerate in the coming quarters supported by stable rates, after a slowdown at the beginning of the year, minutes from the rate-setting panel's May meeting showed on Friday.

They also said that the stubborn deflation does not harm companies' investments or delay households' purchases.

But certain central bankers said that a rate cut may be needed if economic growth slows significantly and deflation deepens or negatively affects companies' decisions.

Poland's central bank in May kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent, in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

Full text of the minutes is available at: here (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

