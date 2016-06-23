FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

Polish cbank minutes: higher uncertainty argues for stable rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 23 (Reuters) - Increased uncertainty regarding domestic and external developments was an argument in favour of keeping interest rates stable in June, minutes from this month's meeting of the central bank rate-setting panel showed on Thursday.

"Council members confirmed their assessment ... that stabilisation of interest rates has helped keep the Polish economy on a sustainable growth path and maintain macroeconomic stability," the minutes said.

"Council members judged that the increased uncertainty regarding the domestic and external developments also spoke in favour of stabilisation of interest rates."

The majority of the 10-member Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said that nearly two years of deflation has so far had no negative impact on the economy.

Full text of the minutes is available at: here (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

