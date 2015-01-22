FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.banker Osiatynski says sees room for more rate cuts
#Financials
January 22, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Polish c.banker Osiatynski says sees room for more rate cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Poland should not wait with further rate cuts, central bank rate-setting panel member Jerzy Osiatynski was quoted as saying on Thursday, adding he saw room for an overall lowering of 50-75 basis points.

“The expected move by the European Central Bank (ECB) should prompt us to lower rates,” Osiatynski told state agency PAP.

“I said earlier that I see room for cuts of 50-75 basis points. I‘m no saying that it has to be done in one move. But I think that what happened in Switzerland is a signal to do it rather sooner than later.”

Poland’s central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 2.0 percent earlier this month. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

0 : 0
