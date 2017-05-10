FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Polish c.banker sees no reasons to hike rates over next 12 months
May 10, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 3 months ago

Polish c.banker sees no reasons to hike rates over next 12 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KATOWICE, Poland, May 10 (Reuters) - Poland's economic fundamentals give no justification to raise interest rates over the next twelve months, rate-setter Jerzy Osiatynski said on Wednesday.

"When I look at the fundamental elements in the economy I see no justification to change interest rates over the 12 months range," he told reporters.

"The only thing is that the labour market in relation to wage growth may give rise to pressure on unit labour costs," Osiatynski said.

"But at this stage is does not seem to me that this concerns the outlook until the summer holidays or even after the summer holidays," he said. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

