Credit risk from Swiss franc loans in Poland "constrained" -Raczko

VIENNA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Credit risk in Poland from Swiss-franc denominated loans after the franc’s surge is “constrained”, and the best idea would be to find an individual solution for each bank, a member of the management board of the Polish central bank said on Wednesday.

Andrzej Raczko told a Euromoney conference in Vienna that while a Hungarian-style solution for the problem of Swiss franc loans was good, he did not believe it would be legally possible to adopt such a solution in Poland.

“The best idea is to find ... a scheme for each bank,” he told a conference panel.