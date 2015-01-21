FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit risk from Swiss franc loans in Poland "constrained" -Raczko
January 21, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

Credit risk from Swiss franc loans in Poland "constrained" -Raczko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Credit risk in Poland from Swiss-franc denominated loans after the franc’s surge is “constrained”, and the best idea would be to find an individual solution for each bank, a member of the management board of the Polish central bank said on Wednesday.

Andrzej Raczko told a Euromoney conference in Vienna that while a Hungarian-style solution for the problem of Swiss franc loans was good, he did not believe it would be legally possible to adopt such a solution in Poland.

“The best idea is to find ... a scheme for each bank,” he told a conference panel.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Michael Shields

